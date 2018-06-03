Police investigating alleged stabbing at DeLand laundromat

DELAND, Fla. - One male suspect has been arrested after a fight that ended in a stabbing at a North DeLand laundromat, according to officials from the DeLand Police Department.
Police said they responded to Boulevard Laundry at 1341 N. Woodland Blvd. around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said a dispute apparently broke out in the parking lot during which one male was critically injured.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, who they say was transported to a local hospital.
Officials said DPD is actively investigating the incident,
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates,
