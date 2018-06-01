Police investigating stabbing death in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the 1400 block of Wake Forest Road Northwest, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Lt. Steve Bland said police were called to the area about 1:30 p.m. Friday. Officers responding to an armed disturbance discovered a deceased male victim at the scene, police officials said on Twitter.

A suspect has been detained pending further investigation, officials said, but no further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.