Body found near Orlando train tracks prompts death investigation, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A death investigation was underway Sunday after a man's body was found near a set of railroad tracks, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was found at 10:46 a.m. near a set of tracks in the 600 block of West Robinson Street, just east of Parramore Avenue.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Police did not say whether they believe the man's death is suspicious or provide any other details about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.