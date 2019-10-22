Police: Man accused of beating pregnant woman, hurting dog on the run

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Daytona Beach Shores police say they're looking for a man accused of beating a pregnant woman and injuring her dog.

Jeremy Brandon Riley, 33, may be armed and is considered dangerous, according to a post from the public safety department.

Police said the man severely battered the victim on Sunday and took her cellphone as she was trying to call 911 for help. He fled the residence with the woman's cellphone, at which time she went to a convenience store to call for help, according to authorities.

The dog did not suffer serious injuries.

Riley is believed to be driving a white Nissan truck with Florida license plate BMBJ51 that could be towing a black trailer bearing license plate number IUEQ84.

Anyone who sees Riley is asked to call the Daytona Beach Shores non-emergency line at 386-248-1777 or call 911 if it's an emergency. Anyone with information concerning Riley's whereabouts should contact Sgt. Medders at nmedders@cityofdbs.org or 386-763-5347.

