Police: Man pushes mother in fight over 'eating all the food in the house'

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Port Orange man is facing a battery charge after his mother told authorities he shoved her when she accused him of eating all the food in the house, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Police said they were called to the home on Magnolia Loop Wednesday night after an argument between Donald Courtney, 49, and his mother turned physical.

The argument began when Courtney's mother said he couldn't eat all the food because she was just released from the hospital and was supposed to be eating three meals a day, according to the police report.

Courtney said he just went to the store to purchase his own food so she wouldn't accuse him of eating the food she needed, but he got frustrated when she continued accusing him, the report said.

His mother told police Courtney then shoved her into a wall in the kitchen, according to the report. Courtney told officers that he pushed her out of his face because she kept screaming about the food, but that she did not hit a wall, the report said. Courtney also said she hit him twice in the face, police said.

Officers said neither Courtney nor his mother had visible injuries.

Courtney was arrested after admitting to hitting his mother and charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older, according to the report. He was booked into the Volusia County Jail, where he is being held without bail, records show.

