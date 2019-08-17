Police: Man shot in face, in stable condition

ORLANDO,Fla. - Orlando police officers said a man was shot in the face Saturday morning-- and survived.

Officers responded to a shooting call on the 4700 block of Bay Willow Court around 1 a.m. They found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower jaw.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Orlando police.

Officers are now investigating the cause of the shooting.

