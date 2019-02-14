Florida man leads officers on chase through golf course, police say

LADY LAKE, Fla. - A Lake County man is facing several charges after police say he stole an SUV and led officers on a chase on a golf course.

Lady Lake police say the community watch vehicle was stolen from the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.

Investigators say Jessie Webb, 29, told guards at the country club that a man was chasing him.

Police say the chase ended off U.S. Highway 441.

Investigators say Webb tried to run away but was stopped by a former police officer.

Webb was arrested and booked into the Lake County Jail on several charges.

