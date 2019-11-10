Police: Man's body found in vacant lot in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police are investigating after the body of a 25-year-old man was found in an empty lot early Sunday, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

The man's body was discovered by a relative, authorities reported.

Police responded to a call at 3 a.m. on Rembrandt Street in the southeast section of the city.

Detectives are reviewing whether the unnamed person possibly died of an overdose.

The body was turned over the medical examiner's office where an autopsy and toxicology tests could assist in making a final determination for the cause of death, police reported. An investigation is ongoing.

