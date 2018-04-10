Police: Melbourne man drew gun, threatened to kill neighbor's dog

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne man was arrested Sunday after police said he ran into his neighbor's yard with a firearm and threatened to kill a dog after hearing the neighbor's child was attacked, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Police responded to Lorna Drive after multiple neighbors said Kerry Kelly, 56, had his hand on his weapon while demanding the dog be brought outside so he could kill it, according to arrest reports.

More News Headlines

Neighbors told Kelly that the situation was under control and that the child and dog had been separated, but he refused to leave the property, police said.

Kelly was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, armed trespassing and openly carrying a firearm. He is being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on $11,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.