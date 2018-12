Meth contaminated with the Zika virus?

That’s what cops in Louisiana are claiming in an attempt to catch the bad guys before 2018 ends.

The Facebook post from the Harahan Police Department read, “If you're not comfortable coming to us, an officer will be glad to come to you and test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word! We’re available 24/7/365. Be Safe!"

For obvious reasons, the post went viral.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.