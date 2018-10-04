Police plead for public's help in unsolved 2016 homicide ahead of victim's birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Days before what would have been a homicide victim's 49th birthday, the Orlando Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the person who fatally shot him in 2016.

Police said Jeffery Webb, 48, was standing in a parking lot outside of a business on 5100 North Lane at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 11, 2016, with a group of people when a man approached and opened fire.

Webb was killed in the shooting, and four other people were injured.

Surveillance video released by OPD shows a man holding a long rifle and firing several rounds, then backing away as he continues to shoot at the victims.

More than a year later, police said they haven't arrested the man responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

