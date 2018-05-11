Daytona Beach police review policies after grandmother, 95, arrested

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police say they are reviewing their policies after the arrest of a 95-year-old grandmother.

Hattie Reynolds is accused of slapping her granddaughter Janeen Williams, 46, with a slipper during an argument.

An arrest report says Reynolds told police Saturday that she wanted Williams out of her house because because she was in bed soaking up the air conditioning Reynolds pays for. When Williams began screaming and swearing at her, Reynolds said she slapped her with the slipper.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri says while Reynolds probably wasn't a threat, her admission of slapping her granddaughter with a slipper qualified as domestic abuse.

Police say in cases of domestic violence, the suspected aggressor is arrested to defuse the situation and keep all parties safe. However, he says the department will review their policies when it comes to arresting the elderly.

Reynolds has been released from jail.

