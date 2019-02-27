Police say victim was grabbed by throat during home invasion

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Ormond Beach police say they're looking for a man who broke into a home Tuesday afternoon, hit the resident on the head with a gun and then grabbed him by the throat.

The victim said he was in bed at his home on Hand Avenue around noon when he heard glass breaking and discovered that panes on his French doors had been shattered.

A man then hit him on the head and grabbed him by the throat before leaving the residence without taking any property, according to a news release.

Police said the victim suffered a minor injury.

A search was conducted in the area but the man, who was wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up and carrying a backpack was not located, the report said, although an image of him was captured on a home surveillance system.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call them at 386-677-0731.

