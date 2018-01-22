News

Police search for 2 men who burglarized Orlando Wawa near OIA

Wawa on Semoran, Lee Vista boulevards robbed early Sunday

By Matt Petrillo - Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who walked into a Wawa early Sunday, stole cash and left the area. 

Security video shows the men entering the Wawa on Semoran and Lee Vista boulevards near the Orlando International Airport just before 3:30 a.m.

One of the thieves is seen standing in front of a counter as an employee opens a register. The second robber then shoves the employee out of the way as he grabs as much cash as he can, jumps over the counter and then the two leave in a silver vehicle.

Both men are described as white.

The first man is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 45 to 50 years old and was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts and brown boots.

The other man is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and was wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline. 

