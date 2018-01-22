Police search for 2 men who burglarized Orlando Wawa near OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who walked into a Wawa early Sunday, stole cash and left the area.

Security video shows the men entering the Wawa on Semoran and Lee Vista boulevards near the Orlando International Airport just before 3:30 a.m.

One of the thieves is seen standing in front of a counter as an employee opens a register. The second robber then shoves the employee out of the way as he grabs as much cash as he can, jumps over the counter and then the two leave in a silver vehicle.

Both men are described as white.

The first man is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 45 to 50 years old and was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts and brown boots.

The other man is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and was wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline.

Can you ID? On Jan. 21, 2018 at approximately 3:25 a.m., they robbed the Wawa at 6500 S. Semoran Blvd. The two white males entered the store & one went behind the counter & forcibly took money out of the register. Both left in silver vehicle. Call @CrimelineFL w/any info. pic.twitter.com/AXm4Q8bB1X — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 21, 2018

