Police search for accused road rage motorcyclists who covered license plate

OVIEDO, Fla. - Officials from the Oviedo Police Department are searching for two men whose faces were captured on camera after they were involved in a road rage incident.

Police said the two men, who were both riding on one motorcycle, were involved in a road rage incident on Jan. 3 on Mitchell Hammock Road. The victim was battered and their vehicle was damaged, according to officers.

As the men fled the scene, they passed through a toll plaza to get onto State Road 417. The toll plaza's camera captured one of the men attempting to cover up the motorcycle's license plate as he drove through. The last two numbers, which are 50, were still visible.

The two photos captured of the men

In the state of Florida, covering one's license plate is illegal and can result in consequences ranging from traffic tickets to felony charges.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the men's identities to call Detective Jess Matias at 407-971-5742 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

