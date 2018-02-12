Police search for disabled Apopka man with schizophrenia

APOPKA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen by Apopka Retirement Center staff at 750 South Alabama Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Harry Holmes, 61, is considered disabled and has difficulty taking care of himself without assistance. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is in need of medication.

Holmes is described as black, 5 feet 11 inches and 160 pounds with gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with the word "Hawaii" on the chest and yellow or off-white shorts.

Anyone with information on Holmes' whereabouts is asked to call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

