Police search for endangered Cocoa woman

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police said they are looking for a 68-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Dorena Gail Daniel was last seen at her Cooper Drive home about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. She may be driving a silver 2005 Ford Focus with the Florida tag EALL27, police said.

Daniel was described as a 5 feet, 1-inch tall woman who weighs 185 pounds, police said. Cocoa officers said Daniel has had some medical issues, Florida Today reported.

Anyone with information about Daniel can contact Detective Anthony Colombo at 321-313-3270.

