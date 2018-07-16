Police search for man last seen near Ormond Beach boat dock

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who was last seen early Sunday at 5 Circle Oaks Trail walking to a boat dock.

Brent Levon Davis, 31, is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 210 pounds, with short hair and a piercing in each ear.

He was last seen wearing dark shorts, slide-on shoes and a child’s camouflage backpack.

Police said that while there is no sign of foul play, but Davis’ disappearance is suspicious.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call 386-248-1777.

