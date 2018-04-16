Police search for man who held Leesburg Krystal employees at gunpoint

LEESBURG, Fla. - Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a Krystal fast-food restaurant at gunpoint Saturday afternoon, according to Leesburg police.

Employees of the restaurant at 815 N. 14 St. told police they were cleaning around 4:40 p.m. when a masked man walked in, went directly into the back and told one of them to open the safe as he put a gun in her face.

According to the incident report, the man then told another employee to start opening the registers and putting the money in a bag for him.

The man took all the money from the registers and put it in a paper Krystal bag before leaving through the front door, employees said. That's when they called 911.

When police arrived, they taped off the area and went inside to review surveillance footage, which showed the man entering the restaurant and jumping the counter to get to the back.

Investigators used K-9 units and bloodhounds to search the property but were unable to find the man.

Authorities are still looking for the man, who employees described as a black male with a medium build. Employees said he appeared to weigh about 165 pounds and was dressed in black clothing and green and orange shoes.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is urged to call the Leesburg Police Department.

