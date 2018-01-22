Police search for missing Daytona Beach woman with brain injury

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a missing Daytona Beach woman who suffers from medical conditions, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said 45-year-old Rachel Johnson was last seen just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday when she left

the Sunoco gas station at 1296 Eighth St. as a passenger in a silver Chrysler SUV.

Johnson has a traumatic brain injury and suffers from schizophrenia, for which she is prescribed medication, police said.

Police described Johnson as black with brown eyes and black hair worn in braids. She is believed to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, officers said. She was last seen wearing an off-white sweater with brown pants.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5209.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.