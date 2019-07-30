Police search for second suspect in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a second suspect in the shooting death of a man who died July 1.

The Orlando Police Department posted a tweet Tuesday asking for the public's help in finding Chasjuan Darrel Antoine Allen. Officers said Allen shot and killed George Dallas on June 28. Allen should be considered armed and dangerous.

Dallas was found on IveyLane at Orlando on the Lakes apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to police.

Dallas was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died July 1.

Police have since arrested Miguel Amari Bush in connection with the shooting. Bush is charged with first-degree murder.

If you know anything about Allen's whereabouts, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

