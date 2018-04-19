Police search for South Florida woman, daughter who may be in Orlando area

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a South Florida woman and her 1-year-old daughter believed to be in the Orlando area.

Pembroke Pines police said the girl's biological mother, Nicole Raphael, left a home with her daughter, Kimberly Raphael, on March 3.

It is believed Nicole Raphael is attempting to relocate to Germany with her daughter without the biological father's permission, police said. Nicole Raphael is allegedly preventing the father from any contact with the child, according to police.

Police said Nicole Raphael and Kimberly Raphael are possibly in Orlando at this time.

Nicole Raphael is wanted on charges of parental abduction, police said.

Nicole Raphael is described by police as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. Kimberly Raphael has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

