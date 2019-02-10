Police searching for man they say robbed Orlando bank twice in 2 months

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officers from the Orlando Police Department are searching for the man they said robbed a bank two times, 33 days apart.

The two robberies both occurred at the Orlando Federal Credit Union bank at 4500 South John Young Parkway, once on Jan. 7, and then again on Saturday. Officers said during Saturday's robbery, the man passed the bank teller and note and then took an undisclosed amount of cash.

It's unclear if the man was armed during either robbery.

On Sunday, the police department released a composite sketch and video of the man they believe to be the robber. Officials said he was last seen wearing a faded jean jacket, long pants and a black cap.

He fled in a white Ford Fusion with a paper license plate, according to authorities. They said the vehicle was from 2013 or possibly even newer.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about the man or the robberies to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

