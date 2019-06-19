Masked man ambushes, robs woman at Brevard ATM

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Indian Harbour Beach police are searching for a man who robbed a woman while she was getting cash from an ATM.

Investigators said the woman was withdrawing money Sunday from the Bank of America along E. Eau Gallie Boulevard when she was ambushed by a masked man

Police said the woman was not hurt, but the robber ran away with her money.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

