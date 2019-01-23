Police searching for 'Scream' mask-wearing robber who targeted woman at Palm Bay ATM

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police continue to search for the person who wore a ‘Scream’ mask while forcing a woman to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash, reports show.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports that the incident happened on Jan. 5 at about 8:45 a.m. in the area of the 1000 block of Malabar Road. Police released information about the incident Wednesday.

The victim – a woman – was not injured, police reported.

Police said the woman was at the location when a man wearing a mask confronted her with a firearm. Police said the man then forced the woman to drive to a nearby cash machine and had her withdraw money. The suspect later fled the vehicle.

Police were checking for videos and cameras as part of the ongoing investigation.

There was a search, said Lt. Steve Bland, spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department.

No arrests were made.

