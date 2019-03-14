Police: Second arrest made after shots fired, gun pointed at Sanford lieutenant's vehicle

SANFORD, Fla. - A second arrest has been made after shots were fired and a gun was pointed at a lieutenant's vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said Daron Comer was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the Feb. 23 incident, during which officers said he was driving the gray Kia Soul while the other suspect, identified as Ulesey'C O'Neal Jr., fired the shots from the passenger side.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Man arrested after shots fired, gun pointed at lieutenant's vehicle, Sanford police say]

Officers said the lieutenant attempted to run the tag of the Kia and maneuvered his vehicle behind it around 1 a.m.

As the vehicle turned the corner of State Road 46 and Poplar Avenue, police said O'Neal fired approximately five times into the air from his window.

O'Neal then pointed the handgun in the direction of the lieutenant's vehicle, police said.

The lieutenant activated his lights and siren. Police said the vehicle failed to yield, and O'Neal ultimately bailed out of the vehicle and ran away near the intersection of Fourth Street and Pomegranate Avenue.

O'Neal was found by officers after a brief foot pursuit. Police said a search of O'Neal revealed he was in possession of cocaine and marijuana. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Comer was taken into custody Wednesday by neighborhood response unit officers and charged with accessory after the fact, a second-degree felony, and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.