Police seek potential arson suspect in fire at Old Time Pottery

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police said they are looking for a man they believe called an arson fire at Old Time Pottery Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. on 1270 N. Wickham Road.

After the flames were extinguished, police announced that the incident was being considered a potential arson and they were looking for a white man, in his late 20s to early 30s who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with long blond hair and wearing blue jeans.

Police said anyone who sees the man should not approach him and instead contact them immediately.

