Police seek info after puppies in plastic bag found in trash can

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are looking for information after three puppies were found in a trash can in New Smyrna Beach, according to police.

Police said the puppies were found in a plastic bag last week inside the trash can at a CVS store on East 3rd Avenue.

The dogs were believed to be 6-8 weeks old at the time, police said. By the time they were discovered, two of the puppies were dead, according to police.

Details on the condition of the third puppy are unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information about the puppies to call Animal Control at 386-410-2873. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-277-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

