Police seek man accused of tying up victims during home invasion

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Altamonte Springs police are looking for a man who they said tied two people up, held them at gunpoint and robbed them at their apartment on Tuesday.

The victims, a couple, said they arrived at their apartment on Altamonte Bay Club Circle and were approached by a man armed with a handgun who ordered them into their apartment, according to the news release.

Police said the man ordered them to the ground and tied their hands behind their backs while he took their keys and cellphones, then left the apartment.

The man is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a dark complexion, black hair and a buzz cut with an "island" accent. He was wearing a white, short-sleeved T-shirt, shorts and ankle socks with sneakers, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

