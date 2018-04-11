Police seek man with gun tattoos on face who tried to lure kids with money

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are looking for a man with handguns tattooed on his cheeks who they say gave children $1 bills and lured them into his car while claiming he would teach them how to drive.

The incident was reported Tuesday evening at Twin Oaks Apartments on Kennedy Road. Children who live in the complex said they were playing in the parking lot when a man in a white Chevrolet Impala told a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old boy that he would give him money if they stopped cursing, the report said.

The boys got in the man's vehicle and one sat on the man's lap to play with the steering wheel and the other sat in the passenger's seat as the man offered to give the boys a driving lesson around the block, according to authorities.

Police said he also gave the boys $1 bills.

A 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old child witnessed what was happening and yelled for the two children to get out of the man's car, which they did.

The children said the man goes by "Wallace" and has handguns tattooed on both cheeks and a teardrop tattoo between his eyes.

Police looked for the man in the area but could not find the man the children described.

Anyone with information regarding the man's whereabouts is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100.

