Police seek missing, endangered St. Cloud woman

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered St. Cloud woman who was last seen on Thursday.

St. Cloud Police Department officials said Amber Jansen, 37, was last seen near her residence on 10th Street and appeared to be upset and in fear for her safety.

Jansen has known mental health issues and is not in possession of her prescribed medication, a news release said.

She is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has brown hair and eyes, piercings in her cheeks and large gauges in her ears. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored T-shirt.

Anyone with information about Jansen's whereabout is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.