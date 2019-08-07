Police share list of apps every parent should know about

ORLANDO, Fla. - Keeping up with the latest mobile apps can be exhausting.

The Madill Police Department released a photo showing 15 apps every parent should know about.

Apps on the list including dating apps, chat apps and secret apps.

Police note in the photo many of the apps require the user to be 18, but kids can create an account with an older age.

Below is the list of apps police think every parent should know about:

MeetMe: This app allows the user to video chat with people in the user’s area and find people who share the same interests

Grindr: This dating app is geared toward the LGBTQ community. Through this dating app users can chat and share photos.

Skout: Another dating app where users can chat and share photos.

Whatsapp: This app allows users to message each other, make calls and have conversations through video.

Tiktok: The app allows users to browse short videos usually with music playing the background. The app also allow users to upload videos of their own on the social network.

Badboo: Another dating app that allows users to chat and share photos.

Bumble: Another dating app that allows users to chat and share photos.

Snapchat: App allows users to send photos and videos to people on their friends list. This app also allows users to see your location unless you change the settings.

Kik: Another messaging app

LiveMe: This app allows users to livestream and watch other people livestream.

HOLLA: This app allows you have to have video chats with random people.

Whisper: App allows user to be anonymous and allows user to share secrets with strangers.

Ask.fm: This app allows users to ask questions to people on their friends list, it allows the user to see who liked their answer.

Calculator%: App allows user to hide messages from parents, the app looks like a normal calculator app.

Hot or Not: App allows users to rate other profiles on the social network. The app allows users to chat with each other.



