Police share video of man wanted in connection with Cocoa motel murder

COCOA, Fla. - Detectives are looking for a man wanted in connection with a homicide Wednesday at a motel, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Police said Thursday that the man was seen in surveillance video after the body of a 65-year-old man was found by an employee just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in a room at the Dixie Motel at 301 Forrest Ave.

The victim, identified as Terry Scott Hillard, of Ocala, arrived at the motel Tuesday with a younger man, according to police.

Detectives are working with Hillard's family to identify the man in the video, but are also asking for the public's help.

In the video, the man was seen wearing a black short sleeve button down shirt, loose-fitting blue jeans and black shoes, police said. He is described by police as white with dark-colored hair and goatee-style facial hair. He is believed to be in his mid-twenties with an average build.

Police said the man may have fled to South Florida, specifically to the area of Hialeah, in the victim's car.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, according to Cocoa police.

