Police share video of man wanted in connection with Cocoa motel murder

COCOA, Fla. - Detectives are looking for a man wanted in connection with a homicide Wednesday at a motel, according to the Cocoa Police Department.
Police said Thursday that the man was seen in surveillance video after the body of a 65-year-old man was found by an employee just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in a room at the Dixie Motel at 301 Forrest Ave.
More News Headlines
- Seminole detectives hope to ID 20-year-old John Doe case with new technology
- Orlando police arrest man accused of raping woman he met on dating website
- Orlando man wants apology after officers search his home
- Driver shouts racial slur, throws object at teen in DeBary
- Deputies: Man puts gun to victim's head, steals his Corvette
- Clermont police search for man who peeped under women's bathroom stall
The victim, identified as Terry Scott Hillard, of Ocala, arrived at the motel Tuesday with a younger man, according to police.
Detectives are working with Hillard's family to identify the man in the video, but are also asking for the public's help.
Police said the man may have fled to South Florida, specifically to the area of Hialeah, in the victim's car.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, according to Cocoa police.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.