Police shoot man in Kissimmee neighborhood

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Police shot a man Thursday night in Kissimmee after he pulled out a gun and fired towards them in the middle of a townhouse community, according to officials.

The police-involved shooting happened at 9:52 p.m. on Wickham Avenue.

Kissimmee police said the incident began when the man apparently threatened his neighbor with a gun.

Three officers were called to the area and tried to made contact with the man, who took out his gun and fired at the officers, police said.

The officers returned fire, striking the man, whose name has not been released. police said.

"We were able to immediately render aid to that individual, and (he has) been transported to a hospital, where they are seeking further treatment." said Bailey Myers, spokeswoman for Kissimmee Police Department.

Myers told News 6 the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the officers were injured. They have been place on administrative leave, which is standard protocol during police-involved shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

