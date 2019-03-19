News

Police surround Orlando home after possible 'swatting' call

911 caller claimed to be man who killed his family, homeowner says

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police surrounded a home in an Orlando neighborhood Monday after a possible swatting call. 

SWAT members were called to a home along Elm Forest Lane.

The homeowner, Carlos Matos, told News 6  that someone else called 911 and said he was barricaded inside the home after killing his family. 

Matos said police put his 82-year-old father in handcuffs as a precuation. 

Matos said he believes he know who made the call. 

Orlando police have not released details about the incident.

 

 

 

