Police surround Orlando home after possible 'swatting' call

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police surrounded a home in an Orlando neighborhood Monday after a possible swatting call.

SWAT members were called to a home along Elm Forest Lane.

The homeowner, Carlos Matos, told News 6 that someone else called 911 and said he was barricaded inside the home after killing his family.

Matos said police put his 82-year-old father in handcuffs as a precuation.

Matos said he believes he know who made the call.

Orlando police have not released details about the incident.

