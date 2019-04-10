News

Witnesses: Nurse rushes to help driver after SunRail train hits SUV in downtown Orlando

Police presence in the area of Interstate 4 and Colonial Drive

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a SunRail train hit a SUV around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Interstate 4 and Colonial Drive.

Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

More News Headlines

The Florida Department of Transportation said a southbound train was stopped for about 90 minutes.

Eighty-two passengers were on the train.  

 Witnesses said a nurse on the train rushed to the SUV to help out the driver.

FDOT officials said the crash caused delays to the system.

As of 5:45 p.m. all of the SunRail trains are back on the move. 

 

The name of the SUV driver has not been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.