Witnesses: Nurse rushes to help driver after SunRail train hits SUV in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a SunRail train hit a SUV around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Interstate 4 and Colonial Drive.

Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The Florida Department of Transportation said a southbound train was stopped for about 90 minutes.

Eighty-two passengers were on the train.

Witnesses said a nurse on the train rushed to the SUV to help out the driver.

FDOT officials said the crash caused delays to the system.

As of 5:45 p.m. all of the SunRail trains are back on the move.

Witnesses tell me a woman driving this SUV tried to run the @RideSunRail train at i4 and Colonial. Condition unknown. pic.twitter.com/Nk7Vq1DoFy — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) April 10, 2019

The name of the SUV driver has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

