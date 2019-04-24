No body found after tip leads police to Cocoa Beach home

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A tip about a body possibly buried in a yard led Cocoa Beach police to a home on Woodland Avenue Wednesday afternoon; however, no body was found.

Authorities said the tipster indicated that the body could have been there for years.

Throughout Wednesday, law enforcement personnel had excavated the backyard of the abandoned home but no human remains were found.

Police said they will continue to follow leads related to the tip and said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cocoa Beach Police Department at (321)868-3251 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

