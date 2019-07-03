Police trying to ID pedestrian killed at Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are working to identify a pedestrian hit and killed at an Orlando intersection.

Officials with the Orlando Police Department said the victim was hit by a vehicle on North Orange Blossom Trail at Silver Star Road Tuesday night and died at the scene.

It's unclear whether the driver was at fault or whether they will face charges.

Police said they aren't looking for anyone else in connection with the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

