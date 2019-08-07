Police: Woman says meth found in her vagina isn't hers

A Louisiana woman was found to have meth inside her vagina and told police she didn’t know where it came from, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

A female correctional officer searched Ashley Beth Rolland, 23, and found a clear plastic bag containing approximately 1 gram of meth and $6,233 inside Rolland’s body.

Rolland allegedly stole $5,000 from a man while he was taking a shower after staying with him for about a week, according to Fox News.

The woman was charged with felony theft, as well as narcotics possession. Rolland’s bond was set at $8,000.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.