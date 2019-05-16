South Florida counties prepare for influx of immigrants from Mexico border

Central American asylum seekers wait for buses to take them to their next destination on thier caravant north to the U.S.-Mexico border on April 23, 2018, in Hermosillo, Mexico.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida mayor says he's been alerted by the federal government of plans to send hundreds of migrants to two major cities to help alleviate problems at the U.S. Mexico border.

Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen called it a "humanitarian crisis" Thursday after he was told a few hundred immigrants will be arriving on a weekly basis without designated shelters or funding to house, feed or guard them. The Democratic mayor warned many would likely become homeless. He said about half would go to Palm Beach County.

He said in a news release that the influx will strain the county's social services and be harmful for immigrants stranded without money, housing or knowledge of the city. He said they are reaching out to non-profits and businesses to find resources and other support.

The governor's office did not immediately comment.

Unlawful arrivals are overwhelming our system. Now I have just been informed by #PalmBeach Sheriff that starting next week Border Patrol will begin transporting 500 migrants a month from border to #Broward & PalmBeach #Florida, & releasing them pending an asylum hearing#Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 16, 2019

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw will hold a news conference Thursday at 4 p.m. to talk about the influx.

In a tweet, Sen. Marco Rubio said the sheriff informed him that US Customs and Border Protection will begin transporting 500 migrants a month from the border to Broward and Palm Beach counties.

