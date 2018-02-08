Florida legislators pass rival $87 billion budgets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida legislators have passed dueling budgets that have wide differences in how much money should be spent in the coming year.

The Florida House and Senate voted on Thursday for rival versions of a new $87 billion state budget. They have until early March to work out the differences in order to end the annual session on time.

While the two chambers are spending roughly the same, they are not spending the same amount in key areas, including on environmental programs, public schools and on state universities.

The House approved its budget by a 85-27 vote, while the Senate passed its budget on a 33-1 vote.

Some House Democrats said they were voting against the budget because it does not spend enough on affordable housing and mental health programs.

