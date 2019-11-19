WATCH LIVE: White House officials kick off big Trump impeachment week
Top national security aides scheduled to testify
WASHINGTON – Two top national security aides who listened to President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine are scheduled to testify in the impeachment hearings, launching back-to-back sessions as Americans hear from those closest to the White House.
An Army officer at the National Security Council, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, and his counterpart at Vice President Mike Pence's office, Jennifer Williams, both had concerns as Trump spoke on July 25 with the newly elected Ukraine president about political investigations into Joe Biden.
They are set to testify publicly Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, the House will hear from former NSC official Timothy Morrison and the former Ukraine special envoy, Kurt Volker.
In all, nine witnesses are testifying in a pivotal week as the House’s historic impeachment inquiry accelerates and deepens.
