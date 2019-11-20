WATCH LIVE: Ambassador Gordon Sondland focus of Trump impeachment hearing
House intelligence committee to question wealthy hotelier
WASHINGTON – Ambassador Gordon Sondland is likely to be unpredictable when he faces questions about his evolving accounts of the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine and a newly revealed summertime phone call with President Donald Trump.
Sondland is the most anticipated witness in the impeachment inquiry and is scheduled to appear Wednesday morning before the House intelligence committee.
Sondland is a wealthy hotelier Trump tapped as his ambassador to the European Union. He is more directly entangled than any witness yet in the president’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and Democrats in the 2016 election.
Sondland’s closeness to Trump makes his appearance of particular concern to the White House as the historic impeachment inquiry reaches closer to the president.
