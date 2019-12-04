WATCH LIVE: President Trump impeachment inquiry hearing

WASHINGTON – The House Judiciary Committee is moving swiftly to weigh findings by fellow lawmakers that President Donald Trump misused the power of his office for personal political gain and obstructed Congress’ investigation as possible grounds for impeachment.

The Judiciary Committee is responsible for drafting articles of impeachment and prepared Wednesday morning for its first hearing since the release of a 300-page report by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee that found “serious misconduct” by the Republican president.

The report did not render a judgment on whether Trump’s actions stemming from a July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president rose to the constitutional level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” warranting impeachment.