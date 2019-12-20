Gunman who shot officers in Moscow was rifle club member

Russian police officers secure the area near the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, Soviet KGB successor) in the background in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Russian officials say an officer of Russia's main security agency has been killed by an unidentified gunman near its Moscow headquarters and five others have been injured. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

Russian media reports say that a gunman who killed one security officer and wounded five other people outside Moscow's headquarters of Russia's main security agency was a member of a rifle club.

REN TV television station and the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily identified the attacker as 39-year-old Yevgeny Manyurov, a resident of the town of Podolsk just outside Moscow. They said Friday that Manyurov worked as a private security guard and practiced shooting. He owned a small arsenal of shotguns and rifles and took part in shooting competitions, finishing third in a November event.

The Russian authorities didn't identify the assailant, who opened fire Thursday just outside the main headquarters of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, the main KGB successor agency. He killed a security officer and wounded five others, including a civilian, before police shot him dead.

Officials didn't comment on the gunman's possible motives, but the attack came shortly after President Vladimir Putin wrapped up his annual news conference. At about the same time when the shooting happened, Putin, a KGB veteran, spoke at a Kremlin concert honoring FSB officers and other security personnel less than one kilometer (about a half-mile) away.