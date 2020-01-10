Assistant Orange County public defender drops out of sheriff’s race

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County assistant public defender Andrew Darling, a Democrat and Army combat veteran, withdrew from Orange County sheriff’s race Friday afternoon, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

The decision leaves three candidates in the race: incumbent Sheriff John Mina, retired Florida Highway Patrol Chief Joe Lopez and former Eatonville Police Chief Eric McIntyre.

“It is with great regret and sadness that I will not longer continue my campaign for Orange County Sheriff, “ he said in a video.” This particular campaign is done. This fight is not over we will continue to fight for comprehensive prison reform.”

Instead of using a prepared statement Darling decided to toss it and “speak from the heart.”

He promised to continue his fight for change within the criminal justice system.

Darling said his campaign was not able to get the donations needed to sustain his grassroots effort.

He thanked everyone that supported him.

Darling said he wants to end the school-to-prison pipeline and is advocating for juvenile justice reform.

“Andrew Darling for Orange County Sheriff is no more.”