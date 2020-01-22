Rules are set: What to expect next during President Trump’s impeachment trial

The Senate has adopted trial rules, now its time to start the impeachment trial.

The trial rules were finalized after more than 12 hours of debate. House managers and White House lawyers used the time to debate over the role of the Senate in seeking additional evidence pertinent to the accusations against the president.

Under the newly adopted rules outlined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the seven impeachment managers will each have 24 hours starting Wednesday afternoon to make their cases for the articles of impeachment.

This marks a milestone in the attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office but it seems like this trial will have long proceedings. Read the graphic below to see how the trial will play out.