WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden speaks after he wins Florida in latest round of presidential primaries

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed a victory in the Sunshine State’s presidential primary election.

In Tuesday’s election, 77-year-old Biden, who served as vice president to former President Barack Obama, beat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist and the only other major Democratic candidate hoping to become their party’s nominee and face President Donald Trump in the November general election.

Biden, who opposes Medicare for All but says he would expand coverage if elected president, has committed to picking a woman as his running mate if nominated by his party. According to Politico, Biden also supports the idea of a $15 minimum wage and wants to make two years of community college free to students. Sanders, on the other hand, thinks college should be free and wants college expenses to be funded by federal and state governments. Click here to see where Biden stands on the rest of the big issues.

Aside from Biden and Sanders, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is the only other Democrat still in the race. At last check, she had only received two of the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination.

Prior to Tuesday’s election, Biden had already received more than 860 delegates. Sanders had already received more than 700.

Florida had an estimated 248 delegates on the line, made up of 219 pledged delegates and 29 superdelegates, according to the website Ballotpedia.

Arizona and Illinois also held primaries Tuesday, according to Ballotpedia. According to the New York Times, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana were scheduled to hold their presidential primary elections Tuesday but postponed them over growing fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The candidate who lands the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the party’s nomination will go on to secure a spot at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event is set for July 13-16.