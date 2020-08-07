US sees election threats from China, Russia and Iran

WASHINGTON – The director of US intelligence on Friday raised concerns about interference in the 2020 election by China, Russia and Iran.

U.S. intelligence has assessed that China is hoping President Donald Trump does not win reelection, Russia is working to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden and Iran is seeking to undermine democratic institutions, said the director of counterintelligence, Bill Evanina.

In a statement, Evanina provided the U.S. intelligence agencies' most recent assessment of election threats to the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

“Many foreign actors have a preference for who wins the election, which they express through a range of overt and private statements; covert influence efforts are rarer,” said Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence Security Center. “We are primarily concerned about the ongoing and potential activity by China, Russia, and Iran.”