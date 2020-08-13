Meet the candidates: Here’s who’s running for Sumter County sheriff

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer is running for reelection once again but will need to beat out one other Republican candidate in the upcoming primary election if he wants to secure his seat for another term.

[2020 VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know ahead of Florida’s primary election]

The winner will lead the more than 300 men and women who make up the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which serves and protects a county made up of more than 132,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Let’s get to know more about the candidates voters can expect to see on their ballots:

Eric Ryan Anderson

Eric Ryan Anderson. (WKMG)

Marine Corps veteran and former law enforcement officer Eric Ryan Anderson is looking to become Sumter County’s next sheriff. The Republican candidate, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter, prides himself on “doing the right things, for the right reasons,” according to his campaign page. As the owner of a small business in Webster, Anderson says he knows how important it is to balance a budget and make every penny count. Anderson says he believes the people of Sumter County need a sheriff who will support all ideas with a bipartisan mindset. His top priorities as sheriff, according to his website, would include safety, education, respect, accountability and showing a strong positive presence in the community. Click here to learn more about Anderson’s campaign for Sumter County sheriff.

William O. “Bill” Farmer Jr.

Sheriff Bill Farmer. (WKMG)

Lifelong resident of Sumter County and Republican incumbent Sheriff Bill Farmer is running for reelection again this year, however, this is the first time he has faced another candidate for the position since he was first elected in 1996, according to his campaign site. In the last four elections, Farmer ran unopposed, which, according to his site, is a first for a sitting Sumter County sheriff. The U.S. Army veteran became a deputy sheriff in 1971 and has now been with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for more than four decades. Farmer, a father of three who prides himself on being a family man, has also held a number of leadership roles with the Florida Sheriff’s Association and Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches over the years. Learn more about Farmer’s career and reelection campaign here.

Florida’s primary is Aug. 18.

You can learn more about the primary and what races you can expect to see on your ballot with ClickOrlando.com’s complete 2020 voter guide.